TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District is considering constructing a field house as part of its project to renovate the district’s athletic stadium and to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Groundbreaking was held in late March for the $28.7 million construction and renovation project.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, presented conceptual drawings of the proposed field house during Tuesday’s school board committee session.
As part of his presentation, Bell proposed presenting construction documents for the field house to contractors currently working on site.
With those documents, Bell said contractors will be able to provide a cost proposal of constructing a field house. If the costs come back favorable to the district, Bell said the work could be added to the current project as a change order
“We could do projections on (the cost) of this, but the reality is we need to get the (construction) documents into the hands of the contractors to see what the cost will be,” Bell said. “The prices could come in and not be favorable.”
The board approved Bell to draw up construction documents, which he said will be presented to contractors by July.
EciConstruction of Dillsburg is the general contractor for the construction and renovation project. Other contractors include Myco Mechanical of Telford plumbing and HVAC; and Lecce Electric of Williamsport, electrical.
If the board opts to move forward with building a field house, Bell said it would be a long, narrow structure located at the western end of the stadium.
“This field house will be a gateway to the stadium,” Bell said.
The field house is proposed to include ticket booths and a concession stand, as well as two team rooms, an officials room and restrooms.
Bell said each team room will have benches to accommodate 50 players. However, additional players will be able to be accommodated in the rooms, if necessary.
The building, Bell said, could either utilize space heaters or a residential-type furnace. He said it could be designed so water could be drained from the building's pipes in order for it to be winterized.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the Warrior Run Education Foundation will be discussing potential fundraising options to support the construction of a field house.
If the board opts to not move forward with constructing a field house at this time, Bell said the construction documents will be able to be utilized if the board opts to place the project out to bid in the future.
In other actions, the board approved:
• The resignation of Kristie Stahl, elementary autistic support.
• The following transfers: Shannon Brown, from K-6 emotional support to high school autistic support; Joyce Rosencrans, from high school life skills paraprofessional to job coach; Donna Alderhold, from library aide to high school life skills paraprofessional; Tanya Brouse, from elementary autistic support paraprofessional to high school autistic support paraprofessional; April Davis, from high school cafeteria to middle school autistic support paraprofessional; Kendra Run, from middle school learning support paraprofessional to 7-12 emotional support paraprofessional; Tabatha Raup, from elementary behavior support paraprofessional to 7-12 emotional support paraprofessional; Michele Saul, from elementary learning support paraprofessional to middle school learning support paraprofessional; Michelle Thomas, from middle school emotional support paraprofessional to K-12 behavior paraprofessional; and Tammy Walter, from high school autistic support LPN to elementary special education LPN.
• Hiring: Melissa Shipman, K-6 emotional support teacher, $65,329; Jasmine Hollenbach, life skills paraprofessional aide, $10.25 per hour; Dawn Clouse, life skills/trading post paraprofessional aide, $10.25 per hour; Rene Matthews, K-6 emotional support paraprofessional aide, $11.50; and Chyanne Hoy, autistic support paraprofessional aide, $11.50 per hour.
• The following teacher mentors: Penny Price for Madison Rice, $650 stipend; Amy Bowers for Rebecca Hayhurst, $650 stipend; Michele Ebner for Taylor Williams, $650 stipend; and Rodney Keiser for Chlose Sees, $650 stipend.
• McClure Company to install bipolar ionization kits in the middle school/high school HVAC system, $68,789, to be funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
• RiteWay Sealing and Paving Inc. to complete sealcoating on district property, $11,400.
• Renewal of an HVAC service contract with Johnson Controls, running July 1 through June 30, $10,857.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss personnel matters.
