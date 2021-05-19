LEWISBURG — Eighteen out of 18 Union County Prison inmates offered it have declined a vaccination for COVID-19.
Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden, told a meeting of the Union County Prison Board that the two-shot Moderna vaccine was chosen over the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Shaffer explained it was difficult to convince inmates to be immunized with either vaccine. But he attributed the fear in part to negative publicity surrounding side effects of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Inmate refusals, Shaffer added, were usually a flat-out "no" without any real reason provided.
Shaffer said he made sure inmates offered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine would still be incarcerated when the second dose was due in 21 to 28 days.
Meantime, incoming inmates at the Union County Jail will still be quarantined for seven to 14 days and have temperatures taken unless the person can prove they have been vaccinated. Shaffer said it was unlikely incoming inmates would carry a card validating immunization.
He added that state Department of Corrections inspection was planned for Tuesday, Aug. 24. Inspections had been skipped due to the pandemic a year ago.
