TURBOTVILLE — As the school year nears its end, Monday night’s Warrior Run School District school board meeting recognized students and teachers alike for service, leadership and innovation.
Seven Eagle Scouts — Liam Boyer, Jacob Craig, Austin Koch, Logan Smedley, Carson Welliver, Jason Wood and Nathan Yohn — were recognized for their achievement of the highest rank in Scouting, an accomplishment that presenter Michael Cotner noted is only bestowed on 5% of those who join Boy Scouts. The five students present at the meeting received certificates, with Craig and Wood unable to attend.
Elaina Tyson was awarded a 4-H Honor Cord for her involvement in the Anthony Township 4-H Community Club. To be considered for the honor cord, students must be enrolled in the 4-H club for three of their four years in high school, participate in a 4-H public speaking event and attend a district, regional or state event.
Tyson has been in the 4-H program for nearly 10 years and is currently working on a project called “Treats for Troops” which will see care packages sent to military members overseas.
Jean Hormell, chairperson for the Warrior Run Education Foundation, recognized the recipients of the foundation’s Classroom Innovation Grants. This year the foundation awarded more than $11,000 to fund nine applications from individual teachers and teams.
“These decisions on who gets these grants are difficult because the applications are always strong and of benefit to kids,” said Hormell. “We thank each of you for your interest in developing even more powerful classroom experiences for your K-12 students.”
Teachers awarded the grants included Jill Bertanzetti, Patty Marshall, Kyle Brady, Jessie Delany, Emily Aderhold, Megan Minnig, Carrie Vitko, Melissa Hessel, Drewanne Kline, Jason Reed, Joel Ryder and Chloe Sees.
Those present spoke briefly on each of the projects the grants are funding, ranging from items like new drawing and writing tablets, a shoe closet for students, a “desk-less classroom” and even equipment for building battle-bots.
Turbotville Elementary Principal Michael Freeborn presented the winners of a Lego design challenge for third and fourth graders. In conjunction with a professional Lego builder who will be building a model of the new elementary school, students drafted blueprints and built designs for a new playground.
The winning fourth grade team included David Bowman, Mary Herman, Connor Mann and Melaina Wagner, while the winning third grade team included Trenton Anslinger, Henry Cieslukowski, Estelle Kift and Madi Wright. Students showed their completed builds to members of the board and were given certificates as well as a Lego set.
“I thought tonight’s meeting was a good example of having a lot of people here, having a lot of people recognized because really what we saw tonight is about what our bottom line is. It’s about students and teachers and making something happen here, and it was nice having the place full,” said board member Robert Hormell.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, presented a progress update on the construction of the new elementary school building.
“We’re moving up, literally,” Mike said, of the elevator installation that is set to start next week. Interior support trusses are also soon to be installed. “It looks a little quiet but the masons are doing their thing.”
Mike raised concerns about the impact of supply line disruptions, noting that the district is still waiting on the delivery of a transformer from the PPL Corporation, as well as nine rooftop air conditioning units. Installation of any kind of wooden items like flooring, cabinetry or doors in the building won’t be possible without cooled and dehumidified air, powered by the transformer, Mike said.
Mike said the planned completion of the building in approximately six months will not be impacted if the transformer and rooftop units are delivered within two months. However, should the items prove too difficult to source in that time — Mike said PPL told him the transformers are “impossible to get”— then delays to the project timeline may occur.
“Once again it’s the supply chain starting to hammer home the reality of that. I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news but I owe it to you folks as my client to say this is what we’re facing,” said Mike. He added that he would put together an updated timeline for the board in order to outline when and how possible delays would affect the project.
The board voted to approve the 2022-2023 final budget, with a total expenditure of $25,700,747. Real estate taxes for Montour County will increase by 0.64 mills, or 4.48%, while taxes for Northumberland County will increase by 1.70 mills, or 2.34%. Rates for Union County will decrease by 0.05 mills, equating to a tax decrease of 0.37%.
Business manager Tyler Potts noted that the deficit has increased about $70,000 since the proposed final budget presented last month, owing to new hires. The district’s subsidy from the Homestead/Farmstead tax exclusion, also approved during the meeting, increased this year from $397,000 to $501,000, which will help to offset some of the tax increases.
The board also approved the athletic operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $165,912.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• The resignation of Brandy Savidge, cafeteria helper, effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
• The resignation of Katie Moore, elementary autism support paraprofessional effective, June 2.
• The resignation of Carrie Prill, varsity field hockey head coach, effective immediately.
• The hiring of Marissa Blaise, fifth/sixth grade learning support, at $56,205 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The hiring of Kiley Nierzwicki, third grade learning support teacher, at $51,495 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The hiring of Brady Sahm, fifth grade ELA/SS teacher, at $51,495 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The hiring of Robyn Bottorf, K-6 school counselor, at $53,705 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The hiring of Jennifer Mason, high school business teacher, at $66,405 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The hiring of Renee Thomas, elementary autistic paraprofessional, at $11.75 per hour, 28.75 hours per week, effective May 24.
• Lucinda Yoder, elementary learning support paraprofessional, at $10.75 per hour, 28.75 hours per week, effective May 24.
• The hiring of Rodney Keiser, varsity golf head coach, for one year at $3,510.
• The election of the CSIU Board of Directors, including board Vice President Tamara Hoffman representing the Warrior Run, for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025.
The pledge of allegiance was led by Violet Allison, a third grader and Elementary School Student of the Month. Allison’s parents are Brandon and Patricia Allison of Turbotville.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting, which concluded with an executive session.
