WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Hall of Fame banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Watson Inn, WATSONTOWN.
This year's inductees are: Jean LeVan Hormell, Class of 1964; Dr. Lynn Fenstermaker, Class of 1976; Paul Hitesman, Class of 1977; Susan Beck-Whitmoyer, Class of 1985; Brian Vargo, Class of 1987; Abigail Fairman, Class of 1995; and Andrew Bieber, Class of 1991.
