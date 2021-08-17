LEWISBURG — The date for the conclusion of a preliminary hearing for a 76-year-old Winfield woman accused of murdering her husband has not yet been set.
After more than a dozen witnesses testified during a daylong preliminary hearing for Myrle Miller — held Monday before District Judge Jeff Mensch in the Union County Courthouse — the proceedings were continued to a date to be determined after a witness was reportedly unavailable to testify due to the length of the proceedings.
Miller was charged in May with murder of the first degree, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity (two counts), insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery and purgery in connection with an alleged incident which occurred April 14, 2018, at 459 Lamey Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
At 12:06 a.m. April 15, 2018, troopers said they were called to the home to investigate the death of Miller’s husband, John Wendall Nichols, who was 77 at the time.
“Following the initial investigation, an autopsy and toxicology tests were performed,” troopers wrote, in a media release. “It was discovered that he overdosed on a lethal dosage of the prescription medication verapamil.
“Verapamil was not prescribed to John Nichols, although it was prescribed to his wife, Myrle Nichols (now Myrle Miller).”
Verapamil is reportedly used to treat high blood pressure and to control chest pain.
She remains jailed in Union County in lieu of bail.
