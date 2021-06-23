LEWISBURG — Further discussion among Union County officials of a statewide law enforcement personnel and discipline database would be forthcoming.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, told a Tuesday morning work session that provisions of Act 57 ought to be discussed not only with a county judge but also the sheriff and the sheriff’s department solicitor.
A database authorized under Act 57 would compile criminal charges filed, disciplinary actions and circumstances if an officer leaves a police force. It was touted as a way to hold other officials accountable for the hiring of an officer who perhaps should not have been hired.
Boop recommended searching for additional opinions and holding off for the time being.
“I wouldn’t do anything before the August CCAP (County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania) conference,” Boop said at the work session. “New legislation would be informative at the CCAP conference. I’d be disappointed if CCAP didn’t push this out.”
The database was authorized a year ago when Act 57 was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf and was expected to be in operation in the month ahead. It would require police departments to release internal records to a state commission which manages training and discipline for officers statewide.
Issues at the county level included whether county probation personnel records could be included. Similarly, whether sheriff’s deputies without arresting powers would be included was also discussed.
“I’d stick this in front of the judge,” Boop said. “Send it to him and have a meeting with him for him to tell us what his assessment is concerning probation. I’d send it to Ernie (Ritter, Union County sheriff) and have a meeting with (him) and tell him to bring his solicitor.”
Boop said opinions from the state Sheriff’s Association and state court administrators would also be valuable. He expected Act 57 to be challenged in part because of a lack of clear definitions.
Other criticism of Act 57 included provisions which allow for the hiring of an officer with a spotty record provided that a reason is filed with the state commission.
