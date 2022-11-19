WATSONTOWN — Anyone who has been involved with the Warrior Run Little League has likely seen or met 51-year-old Jon McClintock either helping out or supporting the players. He is an avid baseball fan who loves supporting the local youth baseball within the area.

McClintock, who has cerebral palsy, is in need of a new electric scooter. In order to help him get one, Warrior Run Little League president Travis Stevenson is raising funds.

