WATSONTOWN — Anyone who has been involved with the Warrior Run Little League has likely seen or met 51-year-old Jon McClintock either helping out or supporting the players. He is an avid baseball fan who loves supporting the local youth baseball within the area.
McClintock, who has cerebral palsy, is in need of a new electric scooter. In order to help him get one, Warrior Run Little League president Travis Stevenson is raising funds.
"In the last couple of years, you could tell the scooter has been in some rough shape and he's obviously in need of a new one," said Stevenson. "I talked to one of his nurses, I believe it was, and they said that the insurance only covers so much because of him being disabled. The scooter costs like $3,000 and the insurance was only willing to cover $1,000."
McClintock estimated that his current scooter is about 13 to 14 years old.
In order to assist McClintock, Stevenson decided to raise money by starting a Go Fund Me page.
"I had spoken to Jon about seeing what his thoughts were about me raising money for him," said Stevenson. "I said, what we'll do is we'll make enough money to cover the cost of the scooter, whatever upgrades it needs and then we can set some money aside for any incidents that occur."
In addition to funding the expenses of the wheelchair, Stevenson and McClintock would like to start a scholarship fund for boys baseball in McClintock's, name if there are additional funds leftover. McClintock will be able to give the scholarship to any Warrior Run baseball player of his choosing.
The cap for the Go Fund Me page is set at $10,000, and the effort is approaching the halfway mark.
"I feel privileged, honored and surprised," said McClintock.
Due to his love of baseball, McClintock has been involved with the Warrior Run Little League for years.
"He's been coming over and supporting the kids for I couldn't tell you how many years," said Stevenson. "We have parents, who have children now, who when they were playing Little League he was there to support them."
McClintock often runs the scoreboard for the Little League, and during COVID a ramp was built for him to easily access the score room.
"The manager at the time got me involved as a score keeper and I've been doing it ever since," said McClintock.
Before games, he occasionally likes to rile the kids up and give them pep talks.
There is also a Little League field named in his honor in Watsontown, near the former elementary school building.
Aside from helping out with the Little League, McClintock also is involved with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
"I used to be involved a lot more than I am now," said McClintock. "My disability is kind of getting worse. It's getting where I can't do as much. I can do it, but it takes longer to do it."
In addition to Little League, McClintock likes to watch the Warrior Run High School baseball team, in which he was a member of the team when he was a student.
He has a collection of more than 37,000 baseball cards, and throughout his life he has met baseball athlete Reggie Jackson and former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.
"It's been pretty successful so far," said Stevenson, of the fundraiser. "We're gonna get close to the point where we can start setting money aside for him to be able to give a scholarship."
Fundraising started in August and is ongoing until needs are met for McClintock.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
