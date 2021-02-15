WILLIAMSPORT — Black History Month is being celebrated at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society with a display of African art.
The museum has on display several pieces of art from the Turner-Wilburn Family Collection. The artworks span the collecting of three generations of the family and includes an African face mask, several sculptures possibly created by utilizing the natural form of a piece of wood, a statue of a young man in native garb, blowing a trumpet, and a hand-held drum which is roped with macramé-style braiding.
The art is featured in the lobby of the museum and can be viewed during normal operational hours at no charge.
Hours 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The museum contains information about the pre-history, history and culture of north-central Pennsylvania in a series of galleries, room settings, and displays. Highlighted within the museum’s permanent exhibit are materials relating to Daniel Hughes and his role in the Underground Railroad, and the achievements of African-Americans Julia Collins, Mary Slaughter and Jim Washington.
The museum is seeking materials for its permanent collection concerning families, churches, social clubs and other pertinent items relative to the African-American experience within the county.
For more information about the museum, call 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org.
