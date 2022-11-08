LEWISBURG — Voting was "pretty brisk with only one or two machines acting up" in Union County.
That update was given to the Union County commissioners during an election Board meeting held as part of Tuesday afternoon's commissioners meeting. The update was delivered by Greg Katherman, the county's director of Elections and Voter Registration.
Katherman said he expected at least on or two statewide races would be too close to call Tuesday night and would require recounts.
Katherman also updated the commissioners about mail-in ballots which had wrong dates or no dates on them at all. His office only found about a dozen ballots that had incorrect dates and or no dates printed on them.
The only way a person would know if they had not properly dated or forgot to date their ballot was if they had also had a printed phone number on the ballot, in which case Katherman's office would have contacted that voter prior to Tuesday.
Union County Solicitor Jonathan DeWald told the commissioners that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Saturday came out with an order that all counties that receive undated ballots or ballots with wrong must cancel those.
In other business the commissioners approved:
• The following resignations, Shelia Miller, clerical assistant in the Assessment Office, to assume a records technician position in that office; Barry Hosterman, lieutenant for the Union County Jail, to accept the deputy warden position; Savannah Rhoads, Chesapeake Bay Specialist for Union County Conservation District, to accept a Watershed and Program Specialist position with the district; Tre Botts, corrections officer; Jenna Neidig, law clerk.
• A resolution establishing a maximum loan amount for the Union County Affordable Housing Fund of $25,000 or 10% for a first-time home buyer.
• An independent contractor agreement with for consulting services with former prison Warden Doug Shaffer, for $40 per hour, through Jan. 23.
• An Agland Preservation Sales Agreement for Luke Hoover, for crop/dairy farm located in Buffalo Township, for 60.26 acres for $184,847.55. That amount is a 100% state funded. A second tract of land owned by Luke Hoover was also approved for Agland Preservation and Sales Agreement for that property at 24.77 acres for crop farming, for $75,981.98. That portion of the farm is 100% county funded.
• Hiring Jaivin Shively, part-time corrections officer, $17.53 per hour.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
