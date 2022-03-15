Newspaper carriers praise police

WATSONTOWN — Doug and Donna Bridge feel a certain sense of security as they often see members of the Watsontown Police Department on patrol as they deliver copies of The Standard-Journal to homes throughout the community.
The newspaper carriers, who are also active volunteers with the Watsontown-based Kingdom Kidz puppet ministry, attended Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting to praise members of the police department for their work in the community.
Donna said officers have promptly responded each time they’ve been called to the puppet team’s headquarters.
“Even when we had a deer jump through one of our windows, they came,” she said.
To show their appreciation to members of the department, the Bridges presented Chief Rod Witherite and Officer David Podgorney with challenge coins during the meeting. They will be presenting the coins to each of the department’s officers.
The coins, Donna noted, feature the police officer’s prayer on one side. On the other side is the image of a cross and the words “to protect and serve.”
Witherite said it’s important for community members to show their support to the department.
Recently, he said someone threatened the department’s officers.
“It won’t deter us,” Witherite said. “We will do our job.”
Council also heard from Lisa Fox, who apologized for questioning her electric rates during the February meeting. Fox said she had only previously rented, and never owned her own home. As a result, she didn’t realize some of the responsibilities associated with home ownership.
In business actions, council approved the Kevin Johnson Memorial Easter egg Hunt to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Watsontown Memorial Park. In the event of rain, the hunt will be held Saturday, April 16.
Council Vice President Dan Folk, who was absent from the meeting, was approved to attend the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs conference May 22-25 in Hershey.
