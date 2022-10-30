Business commits $250,000 to college

Pennsylvania College of Technology and Allan Myers are marking a three-decade partnership. From left, Elizabeth A. Biddle, Penn College’s senior corporate relations director; Andrew R. Lehatto, superintendent; Andrew T. Hoffman, senior operator trainer; Curtis Wargo, senior project manager; Cristin Mowrer, manager, talent strategy and business intelligence; David A. Giumento, construction executive; college President Michael J. Reed; Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources; and Nesli Alp, vice president for academic affairs and provost.

 Provided by Larry D. Kauffman/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Naming of the Allan Myers Field Site within Pennsylvania College of Technology’s designated area for heavy equipment and diesel instruction – a 125-acre “sandbox” where students can learn and safely practice the hands-on skills necessary for workplace proficiency – amplifies the company’s 30-year record of encouraging students and hiring graduates.

Allan Myers has pledged $250,000 to expand its support of academic programs at Penn College.

