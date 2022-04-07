State Police at Milton DUI crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Millmont boy was allegedly found to be under the influence of drugs after being involved in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:35 p.m. March 4 along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:08 a.m. April 2 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 International Harvester driven by Perry Thomas, 60, of Avenel, N.J., was attempting to make a right turn into a business when it failed to yield and struck a 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Ryan Culver, 19, of New Columbia.
Assault
COOPER TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 52-year-old Danville man was charged after troopers said he placed a 64-year-old Danville woman in a choke hold, held a kitchen knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.
The incident occurred at 2:18 p.m. April 5 along Pepper Hills Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Burglary
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Millmont woman reported someone entering her home through a doggy door, damaging clothing and stealing rings valued at $3,500 and necklaces valued at $200.
The incident occurred at 8:25 a.m. March 27 along Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charles McClary, 56, of Mifflinburg, reported someone filing an unemployment claim in his name.
The report was filed at 1:54 p.m. April 5 along Bobcat Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Trespassing
WHITE DEER — Valerly Karpeshov, 34, of Milton, was charged after allegedly defying no trespassing signs located on American Water Company land.
The incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. April 4 in the area of 5245 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — After failing to stop for a red light while driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, troopers said Austin Sanders, 25, of Lewisburg, was found to be in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. March 11 at North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Watsontown woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:18 p.m. April 3 along Route 220, Shersbury Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a Wendy McHenry, 48, was traveling north on Route 200 in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when she fell asleep. The Jeep struck an embankment and rolled. McHenry was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Montgomery woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:02 p.m. March 31 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by Gabrielle Reynolds, 23, of Montgomery, lost control and struck a fence.
Reynolds, who was belted and uninjured, was cited with unlawful activities.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Sharon Marie Cawley, 65, Milton; Samuel Osborn French, 58, Milton
• Cameron Michael Roush, 22, Mifflinburg; Shannon Elizabeth Heimbach, 21, Mifflinburg
• Hunter Lemuel Dressler, 18, Mifflinburg; Haley Ashton Everett, 18, Mifflinburg
