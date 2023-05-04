SUN student claims silver

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute student Valentino Barillaro was awarded silver medal honors at the 55th Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Leadership Conference held at the Hershey Convention Center and the Lebanon Expo, April 12- 14.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and business and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The student organization is geared specifically for students enrolled in career and technical training.
The state contests are designed and planned by representatives of labor and management alike to recognize the achievements of career and technical education students as they strive for excellence and pride in their chosen professions and in positions of leadership.
Barillaro’s second-place honor was earned by competing against ten other top vocational welding students from across the state of Pennsylvania. The welding contest was held in March, at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, and the announcement of winners was made in Hershey during the annual SkillsUSA Leadership Conference.
Other SUN students participating at the state conference were: Evan Aikey in Cabinetmaking; Miles Aurand, Benjamin Malehorn and Isaac Knepp in Welding Fabrication; Logan Othoudt in Industrial Motor Control; Justin Weikel in Masonry; Advertising Art student Elizabeth Geiser in Prepared Speech; and Culinary students Quincy Baker in Action Skills; and Rusty Landis in Job Skill Demonstration A.
All participants were first place winners at the district level which secured their eligibility to compete at the state level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.