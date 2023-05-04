SUN student claims silver

Valentino Barillaro

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute student Valentino Barillaro was awarded silver medal honors at the 55th Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Leadership Conference held at the Hershey Convention Center and the Lebanon Expo, April 12- 14.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and business and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The student organization is geared specifically for students enrolled in career and technical training.

