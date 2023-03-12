WILLIAMSPORT — An idea hatched a few years ago between hungry friends at Pennsylvania College of Technology has become a reality for restaurant-searching smartphone users.

Darren J. Leh and Andrew E. Young, 2021 information technology graduates, recently published Out2Eat on the Apple and Google app stores. The free app facilitates group decision-making on a vital question: Where to eat?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.