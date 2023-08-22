LEWISBURG — A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was sold recently at GIANT Food Stores in East Buffalo Township, Union County, according a press release issued Tuesday morning by the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The release stated that the winning ticket was for the $20 game titled $1,000,000 Cash Corner$. The $1 million is the game's top prize.
"As a reminder, scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end sale date posted on palottery.com," the release states. "Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 800-692-7481.
"Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold," the release continues. "The lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed."
The person to have purchased the winning ticket is not identified in the release.
As the seller of the ticket, the GIANT Food Stores location at 224 Hardwood drive will receive a $5,000 bonus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.