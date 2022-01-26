ALLENTOWN — PPL Corporation, its employees and retirees raised more than $5 million – a record-breaking amount – during the company’s annual United Way campaign.
The campaign supports United Way agencies across central and eastern Pennsylvania and in New York City, where PPL’s Safari Energy subsidiary is headquartered. Through the United Way and partner agencies, funds raised will support ongoing efforts to help children learn, grow and succeed; to create more opportunities for those less fortunate; to improve the quality of life for seniors; to provide emergency services to victims of violence and natural disasters; and to battle hunger in local communities.
