65 Forward Health Center to open in West Chillisquaque Township

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — After receiving preliminary approval from the West Chillisquaque Township Zoning Hearing Board, Geisinger is moving forward with opening a 65 Forward Health Center at the South Gate Plaza.
Vaughn Murray, supervisor chair, said the township’s Zoning Hearing Board recently approved the center to be opened at the former bingo hall in the plaza. The approval, Murray said, was made pending the positive results of a final “vetting process.”
He said the approval needed to go before the board as the plaza is located in a floodplain.
Geisinger on Monday issued a press release stating it plans to open the 65 Forward Health Center in April at the plaza, located at 5170 State Route 405.
“Because of it being in the floodplain, they are limited in how much renovation they can do,” Murray said, adding that 50% of the facility can be renovated.
He noted that the South Gate Plaza is owned by the Nancy Eck Family Trust, of Williamsport.
According to the press release, Geisinger 65 Forward is “designed to meet the health needs of those age 65 and up by bringing the most-used services all under one roof.
“Members can have longer appointments with their doctor, up to 65 minutes, have access to same-day appointments and can enjoy on-site fitness and wellness activities,” the release said.
The Geisinger 65 Forward website notes that facilities include on-site lab, imaging and mental health services, as well as fitness equipment, exercise classes and wellness coordinators.
According to the release Geisinger 65 Forward members are up to 25% less likely to be admitted to the hospital and up to 45% more likely to need an emergency room visit.
“We’re excited to be growing this unique program and expanding this level of care to our neighbors in Central Pennsylvania,” Maria Kobylinski, M.D., chair of Geisinger Primary Care Services, said in the release. “By having more time with our members to address their health care needs and seeing members with same-day appointments, we can address their health concerns quicker and help keep them out of the hospital.”
The program is available to Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) members.
Geisinger’s first 65 Forward Health Center in Central Pennsylvania opened in October in Shamokin Dam.
The 65 Forward program is enrolling new patients at both locations. Those interested in enrolling can call 570-246-4575 or visit geisinger.org/ForwardNewsMilton.
