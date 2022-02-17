A passion for history

SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s equity consultant has been passionate about history since childhood.
The consultant — who does not give her name publicly due to some career responsibilities of a sensitive nature — was the keynote speaker during the United Way’s February Diversity and Equity presentation, held via Zoom. Her presentation focused on indigenous people and early Pennsylvania history.
“I love learning about the history of my place,” the consultant said.
She has been interested in learning about history, and her own family tree, since childhood.
The consultant described herself to participants in the session as “a curious citizen who has dug into” history. She stressed she is not an expert in the field.
She shared hopes that participants would leave with a curiosity to learn more about history, and a greater sense of stewardship for the land.
Recently, the consultant said she spent time with a group of people who are learning the Lenape language.
“The Lenape are people who spent time in our region,” the consultant said, adding that there are only 25 living people who are fluent in the Lenape language.
She also spoke on indigenous people identified as the Susquehannock, who she said were encountered in 1609 by James Smith.
“What (the Susquehannock) called themselves is not known now,” she said. “It’s possible they called themselves the Conestoga.
“The Susquehannock is on that part of the map where we are,” the consultant continued. “The Lenape were to the east of us.”
She also spoke of the Paxton Boys, frontiersmen who lived along the Susquehanna River in Central Pennsylvania and formed a vigilante group to terrorize native Americans.
“The Paxton Boys got upset,” the consultant shared. “They decided to kill the Conestoga’s in Philadelphia… Philadelphia came together to protect these indigenous people.
“It got really messy,” she continued. “People got mad the government wanted to protect the indigenous people, but not the English people on the frontier.”
The presentation was introduced by Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.