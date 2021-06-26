WEST MILTON — The Central Oak Heights Music Camp was welcomed back in 2021 by campers, staff and Central Oak Heights residents.
Rachel Henry, staff manager, said for 2021 the annual music instruction camp for elementary and middle school students would be a day camp. Though a little scaled back, ensembles would meet and practice including such as choir, band and orchestra.
"The band is 20 people," Henry said. "A lot of thanks go to Alyssa (Williams, Milton Area High School band director), because we have a very large number of Milton students."
Crafts, stage crafts, ukulele, bucket drumming and other hands-on activities returned for the elementary students. Other areas of instruction included flute-o-phone and exercises to get young students to actively listen to musical tones and rhythms.
Counselors totaled six for the middle school camp and seven for the elementary schools. Henry said getting counselors to work for the five-day camp was hardly a challenge.
"I think they were ready to make music again," Henry said. "As we all are."
Henry said the COVID-19 pandemic had an unfortunate effect on music people from students to teachers and performers who make a living at it. It was especially noticed at the school level where music instruction was suspended for a time in many areas.
"We weren't even allowed to have elementary school band this year," Williams recalled. "(That) is going to hit us very hard. And we didn't start middle school band until several months into the school year."
There was reluctance among some to attend the 2021 camp, Williams added. But Central Oak Heights arranged to provide scholarships for some students, individuals which Williams said may not have been able to attend camp otherwise.
The Mary Lippert-Coleman Scholarship Foundation was similarly generous, Henry noted. She added music camp was fortunate to have Lippert-Coleman during her lifetime and in ways which live on.
Counselors in some cases were new to music camp.
Henry said they brought a new energy to the camp which not only complimented the efforts of returning counselors but also was noticed by the seasonal residents of Central Oak Heights. Time was made during busy camp days for lunch, other games and swimming pool time.
The Central Oak Heights 2021 Performing Arts Series will continue after music camp week. It is funded in part by the Woodcock Foundation for Appreciation of the Arts Inc.
Performances include the Milton Area Community Band, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at the Central Oak Heights Tabernacle under the direction of Brett Hosterman. The Sunbury City Band, directed by Tom Geggenheimer, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Tabernacle.
"Hand in Hand, Harmony and Kindness," will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Central Oak Heights. The presentation facilitated by Anne Lawrence, Central Oak Heights Summer Series chair, will include noted performer and writer KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner and Terry Stahley, Central Oak Heights arts coordinator.
"Hand in Hand" will have a $45 registration fee, which includes a catered lunch, art materials and "Go: Be Kind," by Leon Logothetis, a book which will be used in the day of sharing and reaching out. Call 570-898-4002 or email lanlaw@ptd.net for details.
Lawrence said the idea germinated from a goal to elevate the amount of kindness in the world, an objective shared with Reimensnyder-Wagner. Lawrence added that author Logothetis is a television host and world traveler and whose book outlines ways to put kindness into action.
"Parts of it that are journaling and there are also parts that will give you a task," Lawrence added. "It is playful (and) a fun book. If you want something very serious and deep, then this is not the book."
Questions and answers can be thought-provoking as Lawrence also noted. Interesting discussion and music was sure to follow.
"How do you handle it with someone when you are repeatedly kind and the kindness is not returned?" Lawrence mused. "That is a component of kindness. We are going to talk about putting kindness into action and letting music be part of that vehicle for that day."
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Tabernacle, The Buffalo Valley Singers under the direction of Connie Pawling-Young will perform. A 9-11 Remembrance Concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Tabernacle.
Donations will be accepted for the evening series performances and shuttle transportation from the parking fields to the Tabernacle will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.