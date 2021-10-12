WILLIAMSPORT — Trick-or treating and ghostly tales will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
At 4:30 p.m., author Jeffrey Frazier will be sharing a powerpoint presentation on hauntings and other spooky occurrences throughout Pennsylvania. Frazier’s presentation may be a little too scary for younger children and parental discretion is advised.
Activities for trick-or-treaters 12 and under will held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Treats will be distributed to children in attendance.
To register to participate, email info@tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.
