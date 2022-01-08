LOCK HAVEN — March though December of 2021 proved to be harrowing times for Rick Bressler of Lock Haven.
What Bressler thought was a "normal cold" in early March was actually a case of COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus on March 16, a mere four days before he had been scheduled for the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
After four visits to an emergency department, and complications mounting, Bressler was hospitalized at Geisinger.
"That was on March 24 and my condition was progressively getting worse," Bressler said. "I developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which of course became bilateral COVID pneumonia."
By Good Friday, Bressler was put on a ventilator followed by use of an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, a device which allows the cardio system to rest as blood is oxygenated outside of the body. There was growing concern about the condition of his lungs as treatment was not resulting in any progress.
"They were already talking lung transplant early on," he said. "At Geisinger, the job there mainly was to find a place that would take me on as a case - then to get me there."
Bressler said Pennsylvania's first COVID-related lung transplant was completed at about the time he was first getting sick. He added that it was lucky that Geisinger had a relationship with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for that was his next stop.
"I got (airlifted) down there on May 6," Bressler said. "From all that time in April to the beginning of May, Geisinger's job was to keep me in the best physical shape as possible to be able to handle the transplant."
Being so sick, he added, prevented the usual preparation a transplant candidate needs before the procedure. Typically, prep addresses the physical rigors and other consequences of an impending transplant.
Bressler said the double-lung procedure was on May 28, but the first day he actually remembered was over a week later. It was a "beautiful moment" thanks to a video link which allowed remote attendance at a special occasion.
"That was the day my oldest daughter graduated from high school," he noted. "The nurses in the intensive care unit that were caring for me helped, with my wife, set it up so I could watch her graduate via a broadcasted link."
Bressler, with connections to the Lewisburg area and other local points, said the road back continued to be a challenge. Additional surgery two weeks after the transplant was needed to remove a necrotic gallbladder.
"Fortunately, it only set me back a couple of days," Bressler said. "The bigger issue was from having to be on paralytics and sedated. My body basically did not move for that time."
Not only did Bressler not remember most of the time from April to June, he also had not had water or solid food. The result was muscular atrophy and deconditioning of the body and the mind. A month at Good Shepherd, a Penn-affiliated rehab hospital, followed.
"I had to learn how to walk again," he said. "I had to start working on cognitive therapies and learn how to do things all over again. By the time I was discharged, I could walk with a walker."
Bressler, 48, had to stay in the Philadelphia area for six weeks of outpatient therapy and in case additional complications arose. His early September return to Lock Haven included a heartfelt welcome from wife Jamie.
Monthly visits to Philadelphia for checkups have been routine. One visit included a meeting a challenge to run or jog up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the manner of Rocky Balboa.
"People kept egging me on," he said. "I said let's see if I can do it. And I did it."
Bressler been on a couple of hikes of up to 5 miles in mountainous areas with his wife and friends. He also did a local 5K on Thanksgiving Day.
"I'm not running - yet," he added. "But slow and steady wins the race."
Physicians estimated that it takes four days of recovery for every day of being bedridden, meaning that Bressler and doctors won't fully know the consequences of all that's happened for about 18 months.
"Every step of the way was a battle," he concluded. "I very much credit my wife for getting me through that. My wife was by my side every day. She was the one sitting there listening to all this crap and waiting those two weeks when I was first put on the transplant list. Every day seemed like a year."
Bressler acknowledged the efforts of all of his family members and friends as he pulled through. With Jamie, Bressler has been active with both hospitals talking to families who are gong though a similar situations.
Bressler concluded the couple could offer support doctors alone may not be able to. He said he attends three different support group virtual meetings per week.
