MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the first marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, a student must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Third grade:

Aspen Burchell

Sophia Geiger

Lyle Huggler

Fourth grade:

Madison Hamm

Fifth grade:

Molly Bierly

Grace Childs

Gage Furman

Jenna Houseknecht

Emily Miller

Daniel Moon

Brady O'Rourke

Madison Price

Sixth grade:

Aubrey Barto

Madelyn Dieffenderfer

Glayne Gozum

Cash Hill

Ethan Hugar

Aiden Pysher

Cooper Roman

Ameila Shrimp

Paige Winters

Students named to the honor roll are:

Third grade:

Basil Barbier

Isaac Barilla

Jocelyn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Holden Bennett

Madison Buck

Lillian Dieter

Leila Hampton

Hadley Heaster

Kylie Houseknecht

Alexandria Jenkins

Olivia Kaelin

Chloe Kauffman

Chelsea Marquette

Kaydence Matlack

Aaliyah Mistretta

Lance Moon

RyleeAnne Rupert

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

Parker Shrimp

Fourth grade:

Niklas Bennett

MiKayla Brown

Hailey Campbell

Hayden Denton

Carsten Diehl

Brooklyn Dietrich

Joseph Kroft

Mysti Miller

Miranda Staggert

Santino Williams

Fifth grade:

Chase Bennett

Isabella CLinard

Briar Cross

Kira Follmer

Stefaun Gair

Lily Gingery

Ellianna Jacobs

Carly Kepner

Ian Marquette

Olivia Raup

Kyler Schmit

Joslyn Stoner

Porter Tob in

Aiden Weisenberger

Hunter Young

Sixth grade:

Parker Bennett

Gabriela Butcher

Brody Denton

Shianne Buck

Kim Huynh

Connor Jarrett

Benjamin Lechniak

Aidan Leonard

Victor Ottomann

Curtis Preitz

Zoey Sargent

Margot Schreiber

Maddison Thomas

Garett Ulirch

Sadie Wagner

