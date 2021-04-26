MUNCY — State police have identified a 34-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kill his companion, then turned the gun on himself.
Troopers from Montoursville said Devin Joseph Brelsford shot a 34-year-old woman, then shot and killed himself around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, along Auchmuty Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County. The site is near Pennsdale.
Brelsford allegedly arrived at the site of a campfire, where the woman and her family and friends were in attendance. Brelsford initiated an argument with the woman, police said, and according to witnesses, was intoxicated, stumbling and slurring his speach.
When Brelsford was asked to leave, he allegedly challenged multiple people to try to make him leave. The woman then walked Brelsford to his vehicle, which was located approximately 50 feet from the campfire, police said. The two continued to argue, police noted.
Troopers said Brelsford sat in the front seat of the vehicle with his feet out of the vehicle and asked the woman to come closer. He then allegedly pulled a gun from behind his back, cocked it and shot multiple rounds into the woman’s thoracic/abdominal region.
Brelsford then shot himself in the head, troopers reported.
Witnesses, some of whom were paramedics, rushed to the aid of both Brelsford and the woman was transported to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport, where she was treated and is recovering, troopers said. Brelsford was pronounced dead at the scene.
