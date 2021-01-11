HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) has announced her committee assignments for the 2021-22022 Legislative Session.
She has been appointed to serve on the House Appropriations, Professional Licensure, Rules, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committees.
As all state budget legislation must originate in the House of Representatives, the House Appropriations Committee is the primary committee of the General Assembly tasked with overseeing state government spending, state fiscal policies and developing a state budget each fiscal year.
The House Professional Licensure Committee has oversight of issues within the Department of State as well as various health and business boards throughout Pennsylvania. Its work consists of setting and amending professional licensure statutes throughout the Commonwealth with the goal of easing access to successful careers.
The Rules Committee makes recommendations to improve and expedite the business and procedures of the House and proposes amendments to the rules of the House, as needed. In addition, the committee adopts guidelines for the expenditure of all funds appropriated to the House or to any member or nonmember officer. It is also charged with reviewing legislation that returns to the House after being amended by the Senate.
The Transportation Committee is responsible for reviewing vehicle code regulations, mandatory insurance and coverage minimums, rules of the road, PennDOT planning, and numerous other transportation issues.
The Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee oversees legislation concerning Pennsylvania’s first responders and veteran community and works to keep all Commonwealth residents safe. A key focus during this session will be the recruitment and retention of the state’s emergency responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.