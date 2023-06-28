MILTON — A 37-year-old Milton woman has been charged with making and possessing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Collen Brungard has been charged in the case.
The release stated Burngard was charged with "knowingly possessing and making unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine cards, specifically fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards, purportedly issued by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control to record medical information about vaccines purportedly received, and bearing the insignia of the Center for Disease Control."
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is six months imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
On May 17, 2021, the Office of Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form
