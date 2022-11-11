WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg, has been inducted into the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society at the College of the Holy Cross.
Candidates for membership are selected from the top 15% of their class, and from this group membership will be awarded to only 4%.
