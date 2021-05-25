MILLMONT — Boy Scout Troop 536 will hold a drive through chicken corn soup sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Soup will be available per quart until sold out. For more information on this sale and the Boy Scouts, call 570-765-6582.
