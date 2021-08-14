MUNCY — Over the past two weeks, Pastor Dave Jones has seen prayers answered as he's prepared for a signature event being hosted by JMeg Ministries, a nonprofit organization founded by he and his wife Dottie.
JMeg Ministries will present the Redeemed Music Festival Friday, Aug. 20, at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy.
The grounds will open for VIP ticket holders at 4 p.m., with free general admission beginning at 4:30. The concert will begin at 5:30.
The concert will feature national Christian recording artists Tasha Layton and Newsong. Local artists Holly Mestach, John Messner, and Randy and Jade Fisher will perform.
Jones, a WGRC radio personality and co-pastor of Watsontown Baptist Church, will speak during the event, along with Pastor KR Mele, from the State College area.
In addition to featuring Christian music, Jones said there's a another aspect to the festival.
"We have close to 30 human services or ministries that exist right here in the area that are going to be there, showcasing what they do," he said. "We wanted to provide a platform for people to find out what resources exist right here in Central Pennsylvania to meet those needs.
"This (festival) is to give this community a positive, faith-based event and to highlight the resources in the area."
Jones has been in prayer about the event.
"There are so many stories that have happened, as to how (God) has provided for this," he said. "We are excited to see what God's going to do next."
He's been praying that the costs of the event will be 100% covered prior to Aug. 20 so that a love offering to be collected during the festival can be used to help fund next year's concert.
"I said, "God, you've got to do this. Take care of this event,'" Jones said.
Recently, he received a phone call from a gentleman offering to cover the remaining costs of Friday's festival.
"I sat in my office and had tears in my eyes and laughter in my mouth," Jones said. "This individual works with other individuals who support what they believe are worthy causes. They consider this a worthy cause. They wanted to partner to make it happen."
He is thankful for those supporting the event.
"Everybody has different gifts and abilities," Jones said. "For some, their gift is the gift of finances. They partner with people who have the gift of other things."
Thirty to 40 volunteers will be helping with the festival.
"Dottie and I have tasked a lady named Alyson Stoner, and she is our event manager," Jones said. "She has done a phenomenal job of organizing these resources and our volunteers.
"This is definitely a team effort," he continued. "We have a good team of people. We have people doing parking, running the merchandise tables. We have people running security."
Jones has recently been in communication with Tasha Layton and Newsong about the event.
"The are excited," he said. "They are artists on stage. Both have a heart for ministry. They understand the ministry of JMeg. It is to reach people in need. They are excited to be part of this."
For more information about the Redeemed Music Festival and JMeg Ministries, visit jmegministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.