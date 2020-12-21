LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners opened a special online meeting Wednesday night to share information and take comments about projected salaries for elected officials.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said counties statewide were required to hold such a meeting in advance of the date when petitions would begin to be circulated. He said people running for county offices in the year ahead would be interested in the salaries projected through the end of the term.
Boop said a 3% increase was proposed for elected officials in 2024 and 2025. It was based on the 2.5% increase given to county staff and a 1% cost of living increase. The salaries would be formally approved as part of the 2021 county budget.
Ordinarily, Boop said comments would be collected in person over a three-hour period. But the mandatory meeting was in a virtual format as all county meetings have been during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In years when the session was held in person, Boop noted attendees were sometimes scarce. This year, though the meeting was posted on the county website, there were no online attendees.
Under the projections, commissioners, treasurer and prothontary salaries would reach $80,521 and $82,937 respectively in 2024 and 2025.
On a percentage basis, similar increases in 2024 and 2025 were projected for the clerk of courts ($9,464, $9,748), sheriff ($80,521, $82,937), register and recorder ($88,886, $91,553), coroner ($49,756, $51,249) and auditors ($222, $229).
Boop noted salaries for district attorneys were determined by the state.
