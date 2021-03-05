LOGANTON — Nicholas Meat, the Clinton County meat processor, reopened Wednesday on a limited basis.
The Loganton-based plant had temporarily ceased all operations for a time amid a dispute with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Application of food processing residuals (FPR) on snow-covered agricultural fields was at issue.
“We continue to have discussions with the DEP and remain hopeful that we can find a workable solution,” Brian Miller, Nicholas Meat director of sustainability said in a news release. “We know that our situation is very weather-dependent right now and while we’re able to reopen briefly, we’re unsure of what the future will bring.”
The company, which had partially reopened Tuesday, cited warmer weather and a return to compliant application of FPR on fields presumably less-frozen and with no snow cover.
The DEP issued a compliance order in February to the meat processor and the farm where FPR was applied, citing observation by a neighbor that there was runoff into a ditch in June. The DEP maintained they did order Nicholas Meat to cease operations. The most recent orders were still awaiting final DEP signatures.
The FPR application practice, which in sub-freezing weather may more readily lead to nutrient runoff into waterways, was apparently contrary to manual offering “applicable guidance” for application.
Nicholas Meat asserted at a recent news conference that improved techniques allowed application of FPR more sustainably and that FPR was previously applied to snow covered ground at times with DEP knowledge.
However, a news release by the DEP indicated field and weather conditions and weather conditions may have varied at those times. The agency indicated the case remained open and they would continue to monitor the situation.
Local beef farmers at the news conference cited inconvenience during the closure as cattle would need to be trucked further away for processing.
Meantime, the DEP noted Nicholas Meat would not be required to take any action regarding FPR previously applied to snow-covered ground.
