UPMC opens Montgomery clinic

Cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery are, from left: Lynnzy Girardi, office assistant II; Jessica Nearhood, L.P.N.; Steven Barrows, M.D.; David Lopatofsky, M.D.; Heidi Edler, practice manager; Beth Fleegle, director, Operations; and Jennifer Small, administrative director, Primary Care Services.

 Provided by UPMC

MONTGOMERY — UPMC recently celebrated the opening of UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery, located at 45 Park Drive.

Steven Barrows, M.D., UPMC Primary Care, and his team are relocating to this new location from UPMC Family Medicine, 10 Shady Lane, Suite 101, Muncy.

