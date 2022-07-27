UPMC opens Montgomery clinic

MONTGOMERY — UPMC recently celebrated the opening of UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery, located at 45 Park Drive.
Steven Barrows, M.D., UPMC Primary Care, and his team are relocating to this new location from UPMC Family Medicine, 10 Shady Lane, Suite 101, Muncy.
“I’ve had the great pleasure of serving patients from Muncy and the surrounding communities since joining UPMC in 2018,” said Barrows. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and have become a part of this community. Our team is very excited about this new location as it not only provides us with additional space to meet the expanding needs of our current patients, but also offers space for future growth.”
The new location offers more than 4,900-square-feet of clinical treatment and office space, as well ample parking, plus accessibility and mobility features.
“As a location, UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery offers our patients a convenient option for care while also providing us with space for future expansion — so we’re not just considering the needs of our patients now, but also what will our communities need in the future,” said David Lopatofsky, M.D., chief medical officer, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We’re currently exploring options for additional providers to join Dr. Barrows, as well as opportunities to bring additional, complementary services into the clinic. Our goal is to keep quality care local and having multiple services under one roof is a win-win for our patients and our providers.”
Barrows will see patients at the new location starting Monday, Aug. 1.
