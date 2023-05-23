Nurses receive awards

From left: Award recipients Devan Guinter, BSN; Micah Shaw, BSN; Francesca Timpone, LPN; Jessica Miller, RN; Susan Zinck, RN; Steven Styers, RN; Sharon Adams, RN; Diann Fischer, BSN, and Kristine Cole, BSN. Not pictured: Marguerite Parmer, RN, and Monica Flexer, RN.

 PROVIDED BY TYLER WAGNER/UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. recently recognized extraordinary nurses at the annual Nurses Recognition and Awards Banquet, held at Herman and Luther’s in Montoursville. Hundreds of nurses from across the system attended the event.

“Nursing requires selflessly serving and caring for patients, often when they may be experiencing one of the hardest points of their lives,” said Susan Duchman, vice president and chief nursing officer, UPMC in North Central Pa. “It takes a special person to be a nurse, someone who understands that our vocation is more than a paycheck and a career, it’s a calling. This celebration, along with everything we do during Nurses Week and all year around, are small ways that our organization can show our appreciation for our exceptional nursing team who are helping make our communities safer and healthier for all of us every day.”

