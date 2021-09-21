WASHINGTONVILLE — A drive-up and pick up fish dinner will be served from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville.
The menu will include four pieces of fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, beets, apple sauce, cole slaw and a roll.
For more information call, 570-437-2178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.