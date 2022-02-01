MONTOURSVILLE — Katie VanNoy has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for February.
VanNoy began her PennDOT career as the district office receptionist before being promoted to a clerk typist III in the human resource office, as the time management coordinator for the district. While in this position, VanNoy assisted numerous employees as they navigated their way through the electronic time management system and ensured that all payroll and time management system entries matched.
This past year, VanNoy identified and notified multiple employees of possible fraudulent unemployment claims being opened in their names.
She was recently promoted to human resource assistant 2, but continued to maintain her work as the time management coordinator until a replacement was hired. Currently, VanNoy is assisting in the training of her replacement, while also learning a new position.
She is a four-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Williamsport with her husband, with whom she enjoys hiking/backpacking, as well as spending time with family and friends. Her interests include playing volleyball, gardening and photography. In her spare time, VanNoy volunteers at the American Rescue Workers.
