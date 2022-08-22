4-H members give presentations

MIFFLINBURG — The Good Time 4-H club met July 17 at the Limestone Township Park, located at the intersection of Wildwood and Creek roads.
The club members had their books judged in preparation for round out by club leaders. While they were waiting to be judged, the kids cleaned up the rubbish and fallen limbs in the park. The meeting was also used to finish up projects that needed to be completed, as well as to get those last minute presentations done.
