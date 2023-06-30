Contrary to what those in NASCAR’s marketing department may want you to believe, this weekend’s NASCAR race in Chicago will not mark the first time the Cup series will have raced on a street circuit.

From 1949 through 1958, NASCAR’s top division raced on the 4.17-mile Daytona beach and road course circuit. The course utilized a portion of highway A-1-A and the beach in an area just south of Daytona Beach, known as Ponce Inlet.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.