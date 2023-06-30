Contrary to what those in NASCAR’s marketing department may want you to believe, this weekend’s NASCAR race in Chicago will not mark the first time the Cup series will have raced on a street circuit.
From 1949 through 1958, NASCAR’s top division raced on the 4.17-mile Daytona beach and road course circuit. The course utilized a portion of highway A-1-A and the beach in an area just south of Daytona Beach, known as Ponce Inlet.
And thus, because the race utilized publicly traveled roadways, this weekend’s race in Chicago is not the first time NASCAR will have raced on a street circuit.
It’s actually a slap in the face to NASCAR history to promote the Chicago race as being the division’s first street circuit. Those who live in the area of Daytona Beach which hosted NASCAR beach and street-course races are proud of the area’s rich racing history.
I visited that area in November 2021, and was impressed with the number of historic markers along the beach promoting the area’s racing history — which stems beyond NASCAR.
As part of that trip to Florida, I stopped by Racing’s North Turn, a restaurant in Ponce Inlet at the location of where the beach course transitioned into the street-portion of the circuit.
While the restaurant was closed when I visited, I ran into a worker who just happened to be an ex-motorcycle racer. He was steeped in the history of the area and pointed out different highlights of where things stood when the area was a beach and street circuit.
While much of NASCAR’s early history centers around the Daytona Beach area, Chicago also has a racing history stretching back decades.
In 1956, NASCAR’s top division staged a race on a half-mile paved track built inside of Soldier Field. Fireball Roberts won that race in a car owned by 1925 Indy 500 winner Pete DePaolo.
In more recent times — between 2001 and 2019 — NASCAR raced on a 1.5-mile oval in the Chicagoland area. Kevin Harvick scored his second-career victory, as a rookie, in the track’s inaugural race.
Alex Bowman won his first race in the track’s final event, in 2019. The track dipped off the circuit during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not returned since.
I fail to understand why NASCAR would stage a street race — which some think will be a real dud of an event — in a city where it owns a perfectly good 1.5-mile oval, which drew strong crowds throughout its existence.
I get that there’s a push for racing series to hold events in city centers, in the heart of large population areas. However, aside from the Grand Prix of Long Beach, there have been few U.S. street races that have been considered successes.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this weekend’s race is the only one contested on the city circuit, as rumor has it Chicago’s new mayor is opposed to the event.
If the 2024 schedule rumors are true, NASCAR may be racing on the road course in Montreal next season. That venue produced several competitive NASCAR Xfinity races between 2007 and 2012.
Home to Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix, the track has also hosted several competitive F1 races.
I’ll admit that I’m anxious to see NASCAR’s top series race in Canada. I just hope other road course races fall off the schedule. The Chicago street race would be a good event to lose, as would the race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
With next year marking 30 years since the inaugural Brickyard 400, I hope NASCAR’s top series makes a return to racing on the Indianapolis oval. There’s been talk the series could bring back one of its crown-jewel races. NASCAR may be looking at racing on the oval in “the circle city” every few years. I would be OK with that, especially if it would bring the venue back to the prestige which it once held for NASCAR.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
