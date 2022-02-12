MIFFLINBURG — It may come as no surprise to local bowlers, but Deb and Ray Krout met at a bowling alley.
Both Deb and Ray have been involved for years in coaching and running youth bowling instruction. They also both worked at John Wilcox's Mifflinburg Lanes.
Ray, originally from Middleburg, worked at the Mifflinburg bowling center for 25 years. Deb, from Lewisburg, was there for over a dozen years before its closure.
Deb said they were long-time friends and there was no single moment that they "met." However, things progressed and grew which led to a proposal of marriage and a Valentine''s Day wedding.
Deb recalled that Ray proposed at a Mexican restaurant in Shamokin Dam.
"They had a little bar area there," Deb said. "We were sitting there and he proposed."
Deb laughed as she gave Ray the credit for picking Valentine's Day as the day they would make it official.
"That way I don't need to buy two presents," Ray said. "It will be Valentine's Day and our anniversary."
Though they were married at home, the Krout's reception was at a bowling alley.
"We had about 200 people," Ray said. "We rented the whole bowling alley. People bowled and had food."
The couple recalled that all their friends who bowled were there. Ray noted Deb's girlfriends made all the food. A sound system was set up for dancing.
"We bowl together a lot," Ray said. "We go to men's state, women's state and senior state (tournaments)."
Deb concurred that they pretty much do everything together. Their coaching duties include the bowling team at Lewisburg Area High School for Ray and young people's programs for Deb at Lewisburg Lanes.
Among their other successes, Deb shot three 300 games for a score of 900 in a "no tap" tournament in Faxon. Eight pins equal a strike and the score is averaged.
"We bowled in a Scotch doubles league in Mifflinburg," Ray said. "We shot 300 together, every other shot."
Ray recalled that Deb rolled a strike on the 10th frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.