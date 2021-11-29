LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) annual concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Last year’s concert was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. BVS’ spring concerts in 2020 and 2021 were also canceled.
Connie Pawling-Young, BVS director, has chosen a wide-ranging variety of songs which the group will perform. There are spiritual pieces that tell the story of Christmas, such as “Carol of the Magi,” “Glory to God in the Highest” and “March of the Kings,” which originated in France over 700 years ago. Lighter songs are also included, like “Santa’s Night Before Christmas,” a variation on “Jingle Bells." A young guest will be singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
Familiar traditional holiday carols will be performed, and several members of BVS have prepared pieces which they will perform as soloists or in small groups. The concert will conclude with the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
BVS will be accompanied by pianist Brett Hosterman and percussionist Fred Lawrence. Bells and cello will also be featured.
In addition to the holiday concert, BVS performs two pops concerts in May and special benefit concerts. The choral group originated in Mifflinburg, and now draws members from five counties. No audition is required. Members range in age from high school students to those in their 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.