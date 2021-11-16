LEWISBURG — Attorney Blake C. Marks has joined the law firm of Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk, LLC.
Marks will be handling a variety of cases covering criminal and civil litigation. A 2017 graduate of Penn State University with degrees in history and political science, Marks completed a law degree at Widener University Commonwealth Law School and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 2021.
While at Widener, Marks also obtained certifications in constitutional/administrative law and legislation with honors. He was additionally able to gain experience through work for federal and state judges as well as the state legislature.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk has offices in Lewisburg, Williamsport and Canton.
