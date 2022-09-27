89-year-old man charged in alleged assault of child

NEW BERLIN — An 89-year-old New Berlin man has been charged with multiple counts for the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.
Nelson Patrick Viola Jr. has been charged with aggravated indecent assault (four counts), unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault (three counts) and endangering welfare of children. The charges were filed as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 7 and 11 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019, in New Berlin.
