Northumberland County Sentences
• Richard Lahr, 40, of Trevorton, 23 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 11 1/2 months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, $5,000 restitution to Erie Insurance for theft by unlawful taking.
• Barry Kukuk, 55, of Ashland, six months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs each for three counts of indirect criminal contempt.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Trespass
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An East Waterford woman has been charged following an alleged incident Dec. 6 at Shady Grove Christian School, 124 Turkey Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Katie F. Lapp, 52, is facing a misdemeanor count of trespass after she allegedly arrived at the property after being given oral and written notice of trespass.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP —State police charged a Mifflinburg man after a one-vehicle crash at 11:07 p.m. Jan. 26 along Baker Hollow Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Heath David Munson, 47, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving and driving at safe speed. Munson allegedly showed signs of impairment and tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .099%, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m .Tuesday,, March 8.
Failure to provide accurate registration
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — State police charged a Mifflinburg man after he allegedly failed to provide proper updates per Megan’s Law requirements.
The alleged incident occurred at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 along Dice Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Keith Oscar Anderson, 29, of Steelton, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. Summary counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked (two counts) were withdrawn.
• Theresa May Bonilla, 49, of Sebring, Fla., had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, exceed 55 mph by 18 mph and turning movements and required signals held for court.
• Dale Leroy Walter Jr., 44, of Middleburg, had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of driving while blood-alcohol content is .02 or greater while license suspended, driving without a license, improper sunscreening and improper signal held for court.
• Nicole Christine Edison, 30, of White Deer, had a misdemeanor count of interference with custody of children held for court.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Maryjo Hawes, 53, of State College, waived misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Paul B. Schuckers, 36, of Lewisburg, had a misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• Katrina A. Schuckers, 29, of Lewisburg, had a misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• Douglas H. Shiffler, date of birth not given, of Lewisburg, waived a misdemeanor count of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property to court. Summary allegations of driving at a safe speed, failure to stop and render aid and failure to notify police of accident with damage to vehicle were also waived.
State Police At Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia when troopers responded to a report of a male slumped over the wheel of a minivan at 2:31 p.m. Feb. 7 along Bucknell View, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
David Kitchens, 27, was charged after troopers responded to the 1999 Mercury.
2-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:18 p.m. Feb. 7 along Route 304 near Long Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Vincent P. Addleman, 37, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north in a 2014 Hyundai Accent which went out of control in icy conditions, traveled into the oncoming lane and struck a southbound 2008 Ford driven by Daniel R. heintzelman, 51, of New Berlin, police reported. Addleman was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:01 a.m. Feb. 7 along I-80 westbound near exit 210, White Deer Township, Union County.
A 1996 Peterbilt 379 driven by an unnamed person was reportedly traveling west when it attempted to enter the exit lane and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.
Corruption of minors
MIFFLINBURG — Troopers are investigating an allegation of an undisclosed incident between two juveniles in Union County.
The allegations range between July 13, 2013 and July 1, 2014.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested and jailed in Union County following an alleged incident at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 4 along Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
The man was arrested after an alleged incident with a 32-year-old Lewisburg woman.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Danville woman was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged incident at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 28 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
The woman was charged following an alleged incident with a 50-year-old Warrior Run woman.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Milton man was cited after troopers responded to a domestic at 10:32 p.m. Feb. 7 along Fern Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Police said the man pushed a 19-year-old Milton woman during an argument.
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 12:32 p.m. Feb. 1 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of West Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Police said Tina L. Leitzel, 59, of Selinsgrove, struck the rear of a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Sara E. Rice, 31, of Mount Pleasant Mills, which then struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Stacy C. Evans, 40, of Selinsgrove.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an allegation of a fraudulent unemployment claim by a 33-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The investigation was reported at noon Feb. 5 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Sndyer County.
State Police At Montoursville Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montoursville boy allegedly stole $6.45 worth of food from Sheetz.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County location.
Theft of services
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police investigated a potential theft of services at 2:52 p.m. June 11 at Fairfield Auto Group, 5071 Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Following an investigation, it was determined to be a civil matter, police reported.
Union County Divorces granted
• Faith Stolzfus Derrick, Cameron Derrick, 6 months
• Pamela Jill Fair, Michael Paul Fair, 9 years
Marriage licenses
• Kenneth Andrew Gurthridge, 57, Lewisburg; Pamela Jo Borel, 53, Lewisburg
• Sierra Lee Renn, 27, Sunbury; Andrew Jonathan Conrad, 34, Sunbury
• Benjamin Gabriel Dietric, 23, Lewisburg; Katelynn Nicole Hendrix 22, Mifflinburg
• Aven Rae Ayala, 18, Watsontown; Rebecca Faith Reiner, 19, Watsontown
• Shawn Philip Meyer, 50, Spring Mills; Christina Lynn Oberheim, 43, Mifflinburg
• Fransuas Michelle Garcia Ortiz, 36, West Milton; Rafael Juanico Cabrera-Lugo, 33, Watsontown
• Morgan Nicole Smith, 21, Mifflinburg; Nathaniel Aiden O’Neill, 22, Mifflinburg
Deed transfers
• Susan Berkheimer administrator, Paul W. Berkheimer estate to Steven McAnneny, Lindsey McAnneney, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jack E, Hill, Jacqueline Emerick, Victoria L. Anderson, Hill irrevocable residential and income trust to Barbara L. Reed, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Steven W. Stahl member, Wesley A. Stahl member, S and W property LLC to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Joseph A. Genovese II, Andrea N. Genovese to Douglas J. Diehl, Tracie Diehl, property in Limestone Township, $110,000.
• Mark W. Bingaman, Mary A. Bingaman, Joan K. Klinger to Mark W. Bingaman, Mary A. Bingaman, Joan K. Klinger, property in Lewis Township, right-of-way maintenance and use, no cash consideration.
• Paul J. Gower, Linda F. Gower to Paul and Linda Gower irrevocable grantor trust, Paul Gower irrevocable grantor trust, Linda Gower irrevocable grantor trust, property in Union Township, $1.
• Edwin C. Corliss, Katherine L. Corliss to Edwin and Katherine Corliss irrevocable grantor trust, Edwin Corliss Irrevocale grantor trust, Katherine Corliss irrevocable grantor trust, Christopher M. Corliss trustee, Tiffani A. Bogart trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shirley A. Kurtz to Cheryl L. Kurtz, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Tammy A. Winters, James Leitzel to Sarah E. Phillips, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• George T. Rudy Jr., Penny S. Rudy to Goerge T. Rudy Jr. trustee, Penny S. Rudy trustee, Rudy irrevocable grantor trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Mary Jane Spiro to Mary Jane Spiro, Mark D. Spiro, property in Lewisburg, $1.
