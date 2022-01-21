MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., recently released its unaudited financial results for the final quarter and 2021 year-end results.
Net income for the quarter-ended Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 was $913,000 compared to $1,168,000 for the same period in 2020. Net income for the year-ended Friday, Dec. 31 was $5,950,000 compared to $5,352,000 for the same period in 2020.
Year-ended earnings per share for 2021 and 2020 were $3.18 and $2.86, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.11% and 10.84% for the year-ended Friday, Dec. 31 as compared to 1.09% and 10.33% for the same period of 2020.
Total assets amounted to $555.0 million at the end of 2021 as compared to $510.9 million at the end of 2020, an increase of $44.1 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $16.7 million over the same period. In addition, cash and due from banks increased $17.7 million due to a significant increase in customer deposits.
Total deposits increased $55.6 million over 2021 as result of continued government stimulus received by customers and by an increase in the savings rate by customers as result of the uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockholder equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased $3.5 million to $54.3 million for the 12 months ending Friday, Dec. 31. Year-ended cash dividends of $1.31 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.25 for the same period in 2020.
Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc. remains capitalized with an equity-to-assets ratio of 9.9% at the end of 2021 and 10.4% at the end of 2020 (OTC Pink ticker symbol: MIFF).
