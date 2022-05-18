Schlegel-Culver breezes to 108th District nomination

SUNBURY — Incumbent Republican Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver breezed to her party’s nomination to potentially continue representing the 108th Legislative District.
Schlegel-Culver garnered 6,449 votes in Northumberland County, and 2,115 votes in Montour County, the two areas which now comprise the district.
No Democratic candidates were on the ballot in the district. However, 60 write-in votes were cast across the two counties.
On the Republican ticket, the following number of votes were cast in Northumberland County for candidates seeking their party’s nomination to challenge for a seat in the U.S. Senate in November: 4,224 for Dave McCormick, 3,743 for Mehmet Oz, 2,589 for Kathy Barnette, 801 for Carla Sands, 604 for Jeff Bartos, 138 for Sean Gale, 104 for George Bochetto.
The following number of votes were cast for candidates seeking the Democratic nod for Senate: 3,539 for John Fetterman, 1,169 for Conor Lamb, 318 for Alex Khalil, 218 for Malcolm Kenyatta.
On the Republican ticket, the following votes were cast in Northumberland County for candidates for governor: 5,180 for Lou Barletta, 4,943 for Doug Mastriano, 984 for Bill McSwain, 524 for Dave White, 221 for Melissa Hart, 104 for Nche Zama, 178 for Jake Corman, 77 for Joe Gale, 70 for Charlie Gerow.
Josh Shapiro was the only Democratic candidate seeking his party’s nomination for governor. He received 5,019 votes in Northumberland County.
