PSPCA caring for animals found at home of alleged homicide

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Twenty-four animals which were found on the property where an alleged homicide occurred two years ago have been turned over to the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) for care.
Those were the only new details released Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police surrounding a homicide case made public Wednesday. At the same time, Northumberland County officials are expressing concern over the strain the legal system is experiencing due to an influx of high-profile cases.
Thomas Huffman, 45, Dorothy Huffman, 44, and their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, have each been charged with criminal homicide, tamper with/fabricate evidence and abuse of corpse.
The three are accused of murdering 54-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II sometime between January and August 2020, wrapping his body in a comforter, and burying it in a wooded area behind their home.
Preliminary hearings for the three have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton. The suspects remained locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
Tpr. Andrea Jacobs, Troop F Milton Community Service officer, said since the occupants of the home at 415 Groover Road have been arrested, the PSPCA was contacted to assist with the care of animals found at the property.
According to Jacobs, the PSPCA retrieved 10 bunnies, five cats, six dogs and three horses from the home "due to safety concerns with their continued care."
"The owner of the animals has surrendered all rights and given them to the PSPCA, where they will be checked over by a veterinarian and adopted out to a new home," Jacobs said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said he has not spoken with District Attorney Tony Matulewicz since the three suspects were charged in connection with the homicide.
Schiccatano, Matulewicz and Commissioner Kym Best all expressed concerns Thursday with staffing in both the DA's office, and throughout the county court system.
According to Matulewicz, there are homicide cases surrounding 10 deceased individuals pending in the county.
"We have met with Tony and we know there's excessive amounts of incidents of crime in this county, especially recently," Schiccatano said.
Since he took office in 2015, Matulewicz said his office has seen a 150% increase in its overall caseload.
"There wasn't a murder from 2014 until 2017," he said. "I had 13 (homicide cases) pending last July 4... We cleared five of them last year, and we're right back up there."
Best expanded on the staffing concerns expressed by both Schiccatano and Matulewicz. She noted the DA's office currently has a budget which allows for five full-time assistant district attorneys. However, only three of those positions are currently filled.
According to Best, one position is expected to be filled starting Monday.
Due to the volume of cases being handled by the DA's office, Best said the commissioners recently approved the fifth assistant district attorney position. However, the office already had one vacancy to fill.
"That is a product of just having a lack of interest from the local bar," Best said.
While the pay rate for the positions are competitive in the Susquehanna River Valley, she said qualified candidates tend to be interested in working in other locations.
"We, the commissioners, have done any and everything that (Matulewicz) has asked us to do," Best said. "The DA is working as an ADA and a DA at the same time... He is doing everything he possibly can."
According to Matulewicz, the starting pay for an assistant district attorney in the county is $50,000 per year. Moderate cost of living increases are awarded.
"The problem is, there's no raises for experience," he said. "They used to have a seven-step program. The union bargained that away, back in 2014."
Like Matulewicz, Best also explained that the county is experiencing an increase in serious crimes, which creates a ripple across the court system.
"When we either do a drug sting operation, a big roundup, or we have something like this (Delaware Township homicide) where there's multiple defendants that will be charged, it can momentarily overwhelm any office," she said.
"The types of crime are up and it's different than we have ever seen before," Best continued. "Murder, murder, murder, drug-related crimes."
As a result, she said taxpayers may ultimately end up feeling the pressure of everything the court system must deal with.
According to Best, a recent study by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) found that due to the caseload, the county should have four full-time judges and one part-time. Currently, there are three full-time judges and one-part-time.
Best said judges are paid through the state, which has not yet made the funding available for an additional one in the county.
The Northumberland County Jail is also feeling the heat of the increase in criminal cases.
"We have extremely dangerous personnel issues, where (prison workers) are dealing with... very dangerous people," Best said.
"The more serious the crime, the longer (inmates) linger (in the jail)," she said, adding that it can take months or years for cases to move through the legal system.
In the meantime, the defendants remain locked up, at the expense of the county.
"It can take a year, two years, three years to fully process (a case)," Best said. "That's a lot of work. The cases themselves require a lot of time from the DA's office. They have to fact (find), document and investigate thoroughly."
"To prepare for a murder trial, it's at least a full-time job for a month," Matulewicz explained. "There should be two people on them."
While he could not speak to the specifics of the Delaware Township case due to the ongoing investigation, Matulewicz said there's a "hard and fast rule" for any homicide case which outlines when prosecutors may announce their intention to seek the death penalty.
Typically, he said preliminary hearings are scheduled within 14 days of when a suspect is arrested and preliminarily arraigned.
A formal arraignment is scheduled to occur about three weeks after the preliminary hearing, if the district judge rules there's enough evidence for the case to move forward.
Prior to the formal arraignment, Matulewicz said prosecutors must state whether they will seek the death penalty.
"I'm very leery of the death penalty," he said. "If I (seek it), it's not my decision, it's (ultimately) the governors. They haven't executed anyone (in Pennsylvania) since 1994 or 1995."
In order to seek the death penalty, Matulewicz said a case must meet specific criteria for "aggravating factors," such as the severity of the crime. Those cannot be outweighed by what he termed as "mitigating factors," such as mental illness.
Matulewicz also noted that "it costs the county a lot of money" when a prosecutor opts to seek the death penalty in a case.
