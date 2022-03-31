BLOOMSBURG — April is Alcohol Awareness Month. United in Recovery (UIR) will be sharing recovery resources, education, self-care tips, and will be hosting community-building events.
“When United in Recovery was first organized as a pilot program, our main focus was reducing opioid overdose deaths and supporting individuals into recovery who were experiencing Opioid Use Disorder,” said Olivia Oden, Stigma Reduction and Education coordinator at United in Recovery. “Since then, our program has grown to encompass all areas of prevention and treatment support involving not just opioid use disorder, but general substance and alcohol use disorder. By focusing on prevention, treatment and education involving these three diseases, our initiatives do not create barriers for individuals and families.”
UIR will be sharing self-care tips, education and facts on alcohol use disorder, and recovery resources every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday on the United in Recovery Facebook page, @unitedinrecoverycolumbiamontour. Be sure to like and follow, to learn more.
Then, on April 24th, 2022, United in Recovery, in collaboration with The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, will host a free movie screening of Bradley Cooper’s "A Star is Born." Showings will be at 2 and 7 p.m. To reserve a free ticket, visit cmcuw.org/latest-news.
To learn more about Alcohol Awareness Month and United Way’s United in Recovery program, visit cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery or email UIR@cmcuw.org.
