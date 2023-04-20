Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Robert D. Kitchens, 66, Lewisburg, six months probation on driving under the influence.
• Megan I. Snook, 25, Millmont, one year probation on possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
• John F. Walter, 64, Millmont, six months probation for driving under the influence.
• Jason J. Smith, 62, White Deer, six months probation for driving under the influence.
• Jaclyn Sue Aucker, 38, Sunbury, 18 months probation for unsworn falsification to authorities.
• Paul J. Holland, 41, Lewisburg, 35 months to 10 years confinement for burglary.
• Kurtis M. Sampsell, three to 23 months, 29 days, confinement for strangulation.
• Prusence L. Barrett, 39, Mifflinburg, two years probation for resisting arrest.
• Jason M. Grove, 51, Winfield, six months probation for driving under the influence.
• Michael S. Lyons, 52, Selinsgrove, six months probation for driving under the influence high rate of alcohol.
• David A. Oeler, 40, Lewisburg, six months probation for driving under the influence.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:26 p.m. April 15 along Broadway Road, south of the Interstate 80 interchange, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2022 International Trailer driven by Robin Westcott, 43, of Holley, N.Y., attempted to cross Broadway Road to reach the Interstate 80 ramp and struck a 2020 Ram 5500 driven by Ethan Weisenberger, 32, of Selinsgrove.
Two-vehicle crash
DANVILLE — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:32 p.m. April 16 along Continental Blvd., Danville.
Troopers said a 2017 Lexus driven by Alexa Spinella, 33, of Turbotville, failed to slow and struck a stopped 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jeron Goulbourne, 22, of Danville, as it was attempting to make a turn.
Spinella is then accused of fleeing the scene, and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, troopers said.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Gary Auman, 76, of Mifflinburg, sustained an injury of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 11:33 a.m. April 13 along Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2023 Ford F150 XLT driven by Auman went off the roadway, and struck a mailbox and utility pole.
Found drugs
LEWISBURG — Christopher Smeal, 42, of New Columbia, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe.
The pipe was found at 11:30 p.m. March 29 as troopers said they were escorting Smeal to the Union County Prison on a domestic violence charge.
