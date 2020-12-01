DANVILLE — Geisinger’s Free2BMom program, designed to assist pregnant women and new mothers who are struggling with substance use, has expanded to serve Columbia County residents.
The program also received a $233,000 grant from the AllOne Foundation to increase its capacity in Luzerne County.
Developed by Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Health Innovation, Free2BMom launched in 2019 in Luzerne County to serve pregnant women and new mothers with opioid use disorder.
The program’s multidisciplinary team provides counseling, social support and medication-assisted treatment for women in recovery during pregnancy and for two years after childbirth. To date, the program has assisted 141 women in Luzerne, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.
Opioid use was a factor in one in every 51 maternal hospital stays during 2016 and 2017, according to the 2019 PA Health Care Cost Containment Council’s Hospitalizations for Newborns with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) report.
Between 2000 and 2001, that rate was one in 329. The report also found that 48% of maternal hospital stays where opioid use was present resulted in premature or early-term deliveries.
In 2017, Geisinger cared for 232 delivering mothers who had been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder, and 142 babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Nearly a third of those mothers delivered at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Luzerne County.
Since its inception, Free2BMom has enrolled 114 women in Luzerne County, and the grant from the AllOne Foundation will enable the program to serve an additional 50 women. While initially designed for women with opioid use disorder, the program is now open to women with any substance use disorder.
Geisinger works with an array of community organizations to assist Free2BMom participants with transportation, job training, legal services, nutrition and exercise and more.
Free2BMom is open to all pregnant women or those who have recently given birth, regardless of ability to pay.
For more information about Free2BMom, call 570-214-2159 or visit geisinger.org/Free2BMom.
