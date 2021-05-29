Crash victim succumbs to injuries

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin Dam man has died as the result of injuries he sustained in a Friday afternoon crash at the intersection of Colonel John Kelly and JPM Roads, Kelly Township, Union County.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton announced late Friday night that David Hoke, 82, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash which occurred at 1:13 p.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time the crash occurred.
In a prior release, troopers said Hoke was driving a 2019 Kia Soul north on JPM Road, approaching the intersection with Colonel John Kelly Road.
The Kia failed to stop at a stop sign, entered Colonel John Kelly Road and struck the left-side trailing unit attached to a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Roger Long, 53, of New Columbia. The Dodge was traveling westbound on Colonel John Kelly Road at the time of the crash.
Trooper said Hoke and a passenger in his vehicle, Darlene Soder, 67, of Shamokin Dam, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Soder, who was belted, is listed as sustaining critical injuries in the crash.
No injuries were reported to Long or three passengers in his vehicle, Lori Long, 51, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, all of New Columbia.
