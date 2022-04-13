Out-of-state motorist faces marijuana charges

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Allegations that a motorist was driving on Interstate 80 with 100 pounds of marijuana have been filed by state police.
At 10:05 a.m. April 11, along eastbound Interstate 80 at exit 210 in White Deer Township, Union County, Ming Ma, 35, of Shawnee, Okla., was pulled over by troopers.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene and a warrant was sought from District Judge Michael Diehl after Ma allegedly declined to allow a search of the vehicle. The handler of the certified drug detection K-9 said the dog was "alerted" during a scan of the exterior.
In the search, troopers allegedly found seven large black garbage bags. Each purportedly contained smaller vacuum-sealed bags of presumed marijuana. The filing noted a total of 100 sealed bags were found.
Ma, who troopers allege was identified by a California drivers license, was charged after a sample from a bag provided a positive reading for marijuana after a test.
A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was filed. Misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also filed.
Ma, unable to post bail, was jailed in Union County and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26 in Mifflinburg.
