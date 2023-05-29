Coffee hour to feature local authors

Chuck and Donna Johnson

 PROVIDED BY GARY PARKS

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host the Reverend Charles “Chuck” Johnson and his wife Donna at the June Coffee Hour, to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

The Johnsons have experienced many adventures in their lifetime, culminating in the publication of their book entitled “Another Watchman,” which will be available on the day of the talk. Four days after the presentation, on June 12, the Johnsons will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary…

