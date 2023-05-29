Coffee hour to feature local authors

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host the Reverend Charles “Chuck” Johnson and his wife Donna at the June Coffee Hour, to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The Johnsons have experienced many adventures in their lifetime, culminating in the publication of their book entitled “Another Watchman,” which will be available on the day of the talk. Four days after the presentation, on June 12, the Johnsons will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary…
The relationship started in the depths of winter, on Lake Michigan.
“It was my favorite place to go in the dark and cold of the night to spend time inspiration gathering,” Rev. Johnson said. “It was on such a time I invited a lovely freshman girl to join me on a cold night at Tunnel Park.
“That summer… on a very pleasant sandy shore on a smaller lake in front of her parents’ log house, I asked her to marry me. On June 12, 1953, it happened. We were married in a little Methodist Church in Lake City, Michigan.”
After his attendance at Western Theological Seminary, Rev. Johnson was ordained in Meserve, Iowa, followed by calls to Grayhawk, Kentucky, and Gladstone and Harington Park, New Jersey.
“Toward the end of those 19 years of service, I received a phone call requesting me to go to the Sultanate of Oman,” he said. “That became the platform for many points of ministry. Bahrain became a short term of service.”
He continued his ministry at Trinity United Methodist in Jersey Shore, First United Methodist in Williamsport, and Oval United Methodist Churches. It was the encouragement of a member of the Community Church that prompted him to begin writing about their many and varied experiences. With the assistance of their granddaughter Kristin Vincenzes, “Another Watchman” was published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.